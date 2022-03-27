LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.29 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $56,634.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,992,782 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

