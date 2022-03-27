Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lilium.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LILM. Barclays cut their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of Lilium stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,722. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17. Lilium has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Lilium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

