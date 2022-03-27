Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,319 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

