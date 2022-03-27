Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 61,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

