Lincoln National Corp Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.64% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.85 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

