Lincoln National Corp Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $247,051,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $373.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.89 and its 200 day moving average is $539.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

