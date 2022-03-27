Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,274 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

