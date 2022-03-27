Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to announce $56.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $67.98 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,091%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $347.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $385.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $469.03 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,551 shares of company stock worth $2,000,750. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

LIND traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 320,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $785.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

