Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LIONU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Lionheart III has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIONU. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lionheart III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lionheart III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Lionheart III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lionheart III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000.

