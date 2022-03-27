Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU) Short Interest Update

Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LIONU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Lionheart III has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000.

