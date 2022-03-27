Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 29,800 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $221,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $622.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,179. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.72 and a one year high of $622.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

