Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 3,300 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 34.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 168,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 257,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,930 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

