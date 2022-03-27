Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 61,400 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $150,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 714,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,022. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.