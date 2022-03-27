Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $25.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $679.53. 2,203,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,271. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $756.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,191.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.