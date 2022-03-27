Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $24,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. 471,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.83 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.