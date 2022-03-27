Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 1,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
