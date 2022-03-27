Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 20,000 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after acquiring an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 410,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 201,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 119,425 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHR. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

HHR remained flat at $$15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

