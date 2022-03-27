Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 7,900 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $68,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NEE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

