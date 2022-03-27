Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,540.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.53 million and $1,540.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,788.74 or 0.99970133 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 753,880,794 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.