Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.60.

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $251.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.93.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

