Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:LOCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.