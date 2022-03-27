LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Buys $18,750.00 in Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LVO opened at $0.73 on Friday. LiveOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,758,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

