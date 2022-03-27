Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $104,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

TEAM stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.75. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

