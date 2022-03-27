Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.23.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

