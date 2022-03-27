Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $15,060,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.19 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

