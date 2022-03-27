Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 9,601 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 729.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $285.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

