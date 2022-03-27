Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,751 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $233.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.71 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

