Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FIXD opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $54.42.
