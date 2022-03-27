LocalCoinSwap Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $855,858.24 and approximately $2,772.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00316867 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004969 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $604.67 or 0.01292920 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002981 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

