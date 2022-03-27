LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMPGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.36) to GBX 283 ($3.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.82).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.83. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 208.20 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

