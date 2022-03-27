Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,726 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,754 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

