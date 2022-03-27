LVW Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

