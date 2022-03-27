LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $153.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.