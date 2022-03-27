LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.79 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.02. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.