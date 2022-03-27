LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Raised by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

