Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.98. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

