Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $217.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.