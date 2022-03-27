Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.49 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

