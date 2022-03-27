Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 182.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

SE stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

