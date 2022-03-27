Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

