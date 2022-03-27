Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

