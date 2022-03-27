Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 61566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.