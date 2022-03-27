Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MKTAY traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $33.53. 21,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,571. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.96. Makita has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

Get Makita alerts:

About Makita (Get Rating)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.