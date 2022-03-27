Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

TUSK opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,579,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

