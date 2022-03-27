MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0246 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.11 million and approximately $714,300.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

