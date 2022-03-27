MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) versus Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Financial Comparison

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MariMed and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Workday 0 1 29 0 2.97

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 201.61%. Workday has a consensus target price of $315.69, indicating a potential upside of 32.59%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Workday.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariMed and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 2.06 $7.22 million N/A N/A Workday $5.14 billion 11.58 $29.37 million $0.10 2,380.90

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 6.04% 26.74% 6.84% Workday 0.57% 2.63% 1.12%

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

