Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lifted by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Markel makes up approximately 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $45,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 76.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $1,502.58. 83,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,275. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,120.76 and a 1-year high of $1,504.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,286.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.