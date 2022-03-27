Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $213.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
