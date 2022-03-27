Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

NYSE:MA opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $341.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

