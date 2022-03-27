Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMND opened at $0.13 on Friday. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.
Mastermind Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastermind (MMND)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.