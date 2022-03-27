Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMND opened at $0.13 on Friday. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

